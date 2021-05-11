'Cyberbullying has caused me more harm than dumsor' - Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rufftown Records’ artiste, Wendy Shay, has joined the #FixTheCountry train on Twitter.



According to the songstress, as citizens continue to fight for the fixing of the basic social amenities in the country, the same attention should be given to Cyberbullying on social media.



Wendy Shay over the years has been cyberbullied and she is calling for a probe into these issues as some people continue to hide behind the anonymity of social media to malign people.



In a tweet that was sighted by GhanaWeb, she stated that cyber bullying has caused her more harm than what dumsor has done to her.



"We have a lot to fix as a Nation. Can we also fix cyberbullyingg on Twitter Facebook and Instagram? Dumsor needs to be fixed but personally, cyberbullying has done me more harm than dumsor #fixeverything."



