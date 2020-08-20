Music of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Current reggae music pushes youth into armed robbery – Everton Blender

World-renowned reggae musician Everton Blender

World-renowned reggae musician Everton Blender says the current stock of reggae and dancehall artistes pushes the youth into armed robbery and quick money venture.



The popular musician, known in real life as Everton Dennis Williams, was of the view that any song of recent times picked at random and compared to songs of the same genre from the past are pale in comparison on all fronts.



The legendary reggae artiste, who has been in the reggae fraternity for over 40 years, said unlike the good content they produced in the ’70s that focused on culture, Africa and the unity of black people, the current youth who are into reggae are focusing on wealth which they do not only sing about but display in their videos.



Speaking in an interview with the RTP Best Reggae show host of the Year 2019 Blakk Kobby on the Reggae Vibes show on 3FM, Everton Blender admonished the youth going into reggae not to focus on ‘Blink Blink’ (Material things) because it leads the youth into negative acts in society.



He said, songs from Bob Marley, Culture, and Peter Tosh, etc will still remain relevant and brand new in the minds of people and the society because they tend to educate children and the generations yet unborn and not to teach them about negative acts.



Everton Blender is known worldwide for his popular uplifting song, Lift Up Your Head, from his album Lift Up Your Head.



The artiste has several songs, including ‘Ghetto People Song’ and ‘Brain Food’ which features Anthony B, to his credit.



Blenders would want current music, especially from the reggae and dancehall fraternity, to teach the youth about building their society through innovation or get a job.



Everton Blender is currently living in Florida in the United States where he spoke to Blakk Kobby via telephone.



The awarding-winning reggae show is live on 3FM 92.7 every Saturday between 4pm-6pm.





