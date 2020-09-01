'Cry all you want; Kuami Eugene remains 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrates Sarfo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Movie Producer, Socrates Sarfo has thrown shades at those criticizing musician Kuami Eugene after he was adjudged Artiste of the Year in the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Kuami Eugene took the "Highlife Song of the Year" and susbequently bagged home the ultimate awards of the event but his crown didn't come without objections.



The highlife artiste competed with rapper Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and the only female contender gospel singer Diana Hamilton.



Some people believe he didn't deserve to be acclaimed the best artiste as they tick rapper Sarkodie for the award.



But to Socrates Sarfo, Kuami Eugene is the right person for the award.



This is because, to him, the music masses voted and decided Kuami Eugene should be crowned the Artiste of the Year and that if those rooting for Sarkodie or any other artiste indeed wanted their favorite to win the award, they should have voted massively for him or her.



He told host Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's ''Best Entertainment'' that the critics can continue shedding tears but it won't change nothing because whether they like or not, Kuami Eugene remains Artiste of the Year.



He however appealed to the organizers of the award scheme to make public the list of voters and who they voted for to end the debate on who deserves what or not.



