Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Creative arts receive GHC 50m from Govt - Mark Okraku confirms

Creative Arts Council President Mark Okraku

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has confirmed receipt of GHC 50 million from the Akufo-Addo government to the Creative Arts industry.



Finance Minister, delivering the 2020 budget mid-year review before Parliament, indicated the government is allocating the money to cushion the Creative Arts and media.



Speaking in an interview on 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM, Mr. Okraku Mantey established that the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi met with the leadership of the Creative Arts to discuss how the money will be distributed and used for its intended purposes.

