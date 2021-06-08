Creative Art School to be opened in 2022 - Education Minister

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum says the Creative Arts School will be completed and opened next year.



According to the Education Minister, construction of the Arts School will commence between January and February, 2022 to provide the avenue for the Ghanaian child to gain creative skills.



He revealed this in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



He added that there will be 12 science laboratories in the school, hence the Creative Arts School will not only be used to teach creative arts subjects, but also offer the students opportunity to learn all-around subjects.



"We will open it next year. The construction is rapidly ongoing . . . we will commence around January/February. The Creative Arts Agency has pledged to help us to structure the curriculum accordingly."



"So, the Creative Arts School in Kwadaso will augment the Creative Arts industry to admit a lot of Ghanaian children to learn music, instrument playing, acting and so forth. I am happy that the Creative Arts Agency says they will work with us to train teachers to teach the children well," he said.



