Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Creating political campaign songs is just business – Bisa Kdei

In the era of political endorsements and campaign songs, especially by musicians and movie stars in the country towards the upcoming elections, Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, has stated that musicians creating campaign songs for political parties is just a business that should not affect their career negatively.



The musician who was sharing his opinion on musicians composing campaign songs for political parties in an interview on Y97 9’s ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ Show, said he only sees that as business and nothing else; something their fans must understand.



“For me, sometimes you have to see it as a business. The fans must sometimes understand that,’ he said.



He, however, agreed that the problem arises when the musician after creating the music goes ahead to campaign openly for the political party, mounting platforms and making speeches.



“What really brings the problem is campaigning for a party after you have done a song for them. That is where the problem is.”



Bisa explained that he was ready to create songs for any political party as far as he will be paid for his job and depending on the contracts they sign, he could create songs for multiple parties without necessarily mounting their platforms to campaign for them.



“If a party approached me and asked me to do a song for them for an amount that I think it is good for me, I see that as a business. Why not? That will work for me.



"It’s business. You are getting paid. It is just like being billed for a show. Depending on the contract, I can even do songs for two different parties,” he added.



Bisa noted that while some musicians’ careers might be negatively affected by a decision to compose political campaign songs, careers of others would thrive through the same political campaign songs.

