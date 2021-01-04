Entertainment of Monday, 4 January 2021

Create enabling environment, jobs for Ghanaians – Keche to government

Artiste duo, Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Keche, has called on the government to do more at improving the lives of the people in its second term.



The group told Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3FM’s Class Drive show on 21 December 2020 that even though the government is doing commendably well, more effort must be channelled into making sure that people live comfortably.



“Everybody should be OK; that's all. They should just create an enabling environment for people to find it easy to find work and make money for themselves. That's it,” the duo said.



For those in the creative arts industry, the ‘No Dulling’ crooners asked for better money-making avenues.



“I think our president is doing well. I will be happier if he will do everything possible for us in the creative arts, to get a lot, like money from what we do,” the group noted.



In 2020, Keche was blessed with its big hit ‘No Dulling’, featuring Kuami Eugene.



According to the group, 'No Dulling' is a personal message to naysayers.



Composed out of personal experience, Keche recounted some sour moments it encountered in the music industry.



The GEM Media signees closed the year with "Good Mood" featuring Fameye.

