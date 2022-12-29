Crazy outfits that ruled Afrochella this year

Fashion of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afrochella is renowned for being one of the musical concerts that births not just musical creativity but also fashion inspiration.



The event has become a ground for the exhibition of both bizarre and classic fashion trends.



Going off the little can be great sometimes, but it can also draw attention that one may not like but that's the fun of Afrocehlla; not many gatherings promote fashion experimentation and risk-taking as this annual event.



Doreen Abanema Abayaa of GhanaWeb who covered the 2022 Afrochella examined some of the most divisive and topical aspects of the concert, focusing on the outfits that people can't help but talk about year after year.



Fashion they say is subjective and just at it did in previous years, this year’s Afrochella served both ridiculous and impressive fashion styles.



Below are some fashion moments that caused a big stir at Afrochella this year



























ADA/KPE