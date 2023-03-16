Court gives green light for MUSIGA election

Music of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Musicians Union of Ghana has in a press statement said that the Industrial and Labour Division II of the Accra High Court has given the body the green light to organise its election.



Below is a press release signed by the acting president Bessa Simons:



The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is excited to announce that all is set for our elections and by the grace of God, we should have the elections this year.



This follows the ruling by the Industrial and Labour Division II of the Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Ananda J. Aikins on February 28, 2023. Her Ladyship in her ruling said, “The court has heard the submissions made by both counsel and the court has also looked at the ruling of the Arbitration Committee of the 1st defendant. The court is of the opinion that the decision of the arbitration committee should be complied with by both parties. The court, therefore, adopts the ruling of the Arbitration Committee as its judgment in this matter.”



Two members of the Union, Kwasi Owusu and Bennett Asante Nkrumah had sought an injunction against holding of the Union’s elections citing the Musicians Union of Ghana, the acting president, Bessa Simons, and the acting vice president, Rev Thomas Harry Yawson as defendants.



This ruling, therefore, paves the way for the resumption of the election process for the Union’s long overdue elections. The National Election Committee will therefore provide a roadmap for the elections to the National Executive Council for their attention. This is to enable the election committee to resume their work of conducting the national and regional elections for the Union.



The National Executive Committee would like to commend the Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee for their sense of purpose, and the members of the Union for their fortitude and perseverance.



We look forward with excitement of the resumption of the election process for MUSIGA to elect its leadership for the next four years.



Bessa Simons,

Acting President