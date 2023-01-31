Court detains Afia Schwarzenegger, orders her to pay GH¢60,000

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has been asked by the Tema High Court to pay GH¢60,000 instead of a jail sentence, during her contempt case hearing today, January 31, 2023.



In an exclusive interview with Maurice Ampaw, Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, he disclosed that her sentence also includes being barred from social media banter for two years, GhanaWeb can confirm.



She is being held by the Tema High Court at the moment, and the court has ordered that she be freed after the full amount of the assigned funds has been paid.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Afia was charged with contempt of court in her case involving famous Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.



Although she was sentenced to a 10-day prison for contempt of court back in 2022, she did not serve.



Her lawyers on December 20, 2022, moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.



The Tema High Court was on Tuesday, January 17, to render a verdict that will determine her fate.



Meanwhile, Afia shared an emotional post in remembrance of her late father who passed away last year at the age of 83.



"Dada, it's been a year you left me. Am I doing good...Naaa just existing," she stated in her IG post on January 17, 2023.









ADA/BOG