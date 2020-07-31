Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

Couple finally set to marry after 13 years of dating

The guy posted the photos on his Twitter page

Marriage is one thing that is highly revered in our society. When people reach adulthood, one question that they’re been pestered with everyday is “When are you going to marry?”.



Not everyone is lucky to get a partner who ticks all their boxes for a relationship. Some people build relationships for a short stint and the relationship come crushing in no time.



One thing that requires patience and perseverance is love. Many people lack the patience to weather the storm when they’re looking for love that will lead to marriage.



But a miracle is about to happen as a couple who have dated for thirteen years have finally decided to tie the knot on the 1st of August, 2020.



This relationship has entered its teen age before a date is proposed for the marriage.



George Bannerman, a tweep has shared his good news with the rest of the world. He insisted that, true love still exist citing his case as a reason.



His tweet reads: “13 years of relationship, finally sealing the deal on the 1st Of August, 2020. Love actually exists, my people”





13 years of relationship , finally sealing the deal on the 1st Of August , 2020 Love actually exists ,my people pic.twitter.com/JDk3wchXYy — George Bannerman(MC) (@georgebannerma1) July 28, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.