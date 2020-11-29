Counselor Lutterodt fires Funny Face; tears his apology to baby mama into shreds

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Controversial counselor, George Carstensen Lutterodt has blasted Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, again for "acting foolish under the guise of being depressed" with regards to his recent scuffle with his baby mama, Ama Venessa.



Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment review show hosted by Kwesi Aboagye on Saturday afternoon, Counselor Lutterodt made the point that Funny Face is not suffering from depression as he has made many people believe but just fooling to get attention and impress his paymasters.



The controversial counselor also added that the recent apology released via social media to his baby mama was a smirk in the face of apology because it did not really carry any message which suggests that Funny Face was sorry for his actions.



He emphasized that if Funny Face wanted to apologize as he indicated, he should not have even introduced the angle about his children in the ‘letter’.



Well, his views as hard as they sounded received a vehement rejection by Ayisha Modi, who has been showing a lot of affection and care towards Funny Face.



Watch the video below:





