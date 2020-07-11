Entertainment of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Counselor Lutterodt expresses disappointment in Nana Aba, others

Counselor George Lutterodt

Counsellor Lutterodt has eaten the humble pie by issuing an apology over his rape comment.



However, he is also expressing his disappointment in the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Ama K Abebrese, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Gender Minister for not giving him a fair hearing before chastising him for his comment.



According to the controversial counselor, he is disappointed in the people he mentioned because they only listened to just a short part of the TV show where he said ‘every rape victim enjoys the act’, therefore they missed the reason behind his comment and also missed where he vehemently spoke against rape.



Speaking on Peace FM, he added that he understands why his comment escalated into on attack on him because he has made certain comments like “don’t marry a poor man” so people are championing the backlash on him out of revenge.



Hear more from him in the video below.





