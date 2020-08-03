Fashion of Monday, 3 August 2020

Corporate Monday: How to have that Monday slay inspired by Moesha Boduong

A pop of colour on a dreary Monday morning can do wonders to the soul and productivity.



Selecting clothes for work is not what most people look forward to but rocking stylish outfits to the office especially on a Monday has a way of brightening your day.



Monday is one of the busiest and most stressful days of the week. You might find yourself coming out of one meeting only to attend another one.



Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients and we are inspired by Moesha Boduong’s styles today.



Knowing who Moesha is, showing skin on social media whether it is a bikini shoot or extremely or short dress is not difficult but anytime she goes skinless, she definitely stuns us.



The style icon hardly serves the corporate looks but when she does, she looks amazing and like the real boss.



If you are running out of ideas for your work outfits, then let’s get inspiration from our very own Moesha Boduong.





























