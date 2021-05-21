Coronavirus made me extra creative – Ayesem

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Ghanaian Hip hop musician, Stephen Kwabena Siaw, popularly known as Ayesem, has stated that COVID-19 really helped him tap into his creative side as an artiste.



While most artistes complained about things being tough for them and not getting the chance to perform at shows due to the lockdown in most parts of the world, things were quite different for Ayesem because for him, the pandemic made him extra creative.



According to him, he has always been one who loves staying indoors so going on a lockdown was nothing new to him as it was already something he was used to.



Answering to how he was able to manage the pandemic despite all the misfortunes that came along with it, he told Chelsy Sey on Y 97.9 FM’s 'Ryse n Shyne' Show that, “For me, it felt normal because I’m used to always being indoors. It also helped me improve on my creativity and also helped me write more music”.



He also shared that although there were no shows, “I had a few things going on for me and it has still sustained and kept me going even till now”.



Asked what has kept him going all these months even when he was not getting anything in return for all he did, he mentioned that his passion for music has always kept him going.