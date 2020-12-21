Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Coronavirus is real, wear a mask – Sammy Forson preaches after contracting virus

Radio presenter, Sammy Forson

Celebrated radio presenter, Sammy Forson, has revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus in November this year after taking the virus for granted.



Following his ordeal with the virus, he has urged Ghanaians to respect all the laid down safety protocols to prevent contracting the deadly virus.



He made this known in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.com on Sunday, December 20, 2020, saying that his recovery journey was a miracle.



Sammy Forson wrote “I kinda took things for granted and since 30th November, COVID-19 has been dealing with me. Never have I experienced being ill like this. Being able to freely breathe is a miracle we take for granted. I am certainly thankful to be alive. Covid is real. WEAR A MASK ALWAYS.”



Despite the news of the virus in Ghana, some persons still are taking it for granted. On the back of this assertion, Sammy Forson who has been a victim says that “Covid is real”.



Ghana’s COVID-19 cases as of 17th December 2020 stood at 53,865 cases with 331 deaths.



I kinda took things for granted and since 30th November, covid 19 has been dealing with me. Never have I experienced being ill like this. Being able to freely breathe is a miracle we take for granted????????????????I am certainly thankful to be alive???????????????????????? Covid is real????????????????WEAR A MASK ALWAYS — SAMMY FORSON (@sammyforson) December 20, 2020

