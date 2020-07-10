Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Coronavirus has brought some good change - Eddy Blay

Eddy Blay, Programmes Manager for YFM

While many people have sighed about the negatives that COVID-19 has presented, Programmes Manager for YFM Eddy Blay has shared that he is very appreciative of the positive change COVID-19 had presented.



He made these statements in relation to the initiative by YFM dubbed ‘Y Refresh’; a campaign which seeks to build an exciting and more successful culture that will keep listeners and community entertained and engaged. This initiative is backed by a line-up of great talents and refreshing programmes to entertain listeners.



Speaking to Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show, Eddy Blay noted, “It is just COVID-19. You blame it and you thank it. I thank COVID-19; sometimes you look at it and think, it is what it is. The whole dynamics have changed”.



In making his point about the positives of COVID-19, Eddy Blay alluded to an earlier interview with the Charterhouse CEO on the Y Leaderboard series who noted that COVID-19 was an opportunity for creatives to reinvent themselves.



Eddy Blay stated,” For example, if you listen to the Y Leaderboard Series, today, we had Madam Theresa Ayoade from Charterhouse and she broke it down for us. She broke it down and said you know what, times are hard for the creatives. It is not like it used to be. All the Loud in GH and all the Area Codes and all the Twist night clubs and all the Bloombars are on hold. So what do you do? You’ve got to survive and you’ve got to lift up your game and see it as an opportunity to reinvent yourself”.



Relating Theresa Ayoade’s position to the invention of Y Refresh, Eddy Blay stressed, “that is what happened. It is just looking at it as an opportunity to reinvent, re-energize, revitalize, relaunch and refresh”.



Eddy Blay doubles as the Programmes Manager of Y107.9 and presenter of YFM’s Weekend Mash Up programme that airs from 5pm to 8pm every Saturday.





