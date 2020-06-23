Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Coronavirus has boosted my waakye business – Reggie Rockstone

The Grandpapa of Ghanaian hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone has confessed that he and his wife are not exactly mad about COVID-19, as it has brought them huge success in their waakye business.



He made this confession during a virtual zoom interview on Y-Dialogues with YFM hosts, Akosua Hanson and NY DJ, discussing ‘100days of COVID in Ghana: Learnings in the entertainment industry’.



According to Reggie, he has always been a conspiracy freak, hence, even before COVID-19, he alerted his wife that a ship was about to hit so they began to slow things down and something amazing happened.



“Everything went the other way. We started to shine in COVID times. COVID or not, people gotta eat and I happen to have the bomb waakye that everyone was on when we were up and running so now that everybody was home, they missed us.”



They missed the food and then somebody made a comment trying to troll me. It went viral, my wife and I jumped on it and we just started to rise. Now, it’s just Rockz Waakye all day so for us, COVID is a whole different vibe”, he said.



He revealed that they get to package about six hundred packs of waakye in a day, thus, COVID-19 has brought about a boost in their waakye business and he and his wife are not in the least bit mad at the pandemic.



However, for hitting him and everyone else, he commented that he wants COVID-19 out of the way so that people’s lives can go back to normal.

