Coronavirus has been a blessing – Camidoh

Talented singer Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly known in showbiz as Camidoh says the COVID-19 has brought him nothing but blessings.



Camidoh, speaking in an interview with Miriam Osei-Agyemang on Urban Blend on 3FM, explained how his musical tour in the UK was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said he decided to come to Ghana and hence had to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine in compliance with Covid-19 protocols to help curb the pandemic.



The ‘For My Lovers’ hitmaker revealed that it was during the period of the mandatory quarantine that he came up with all six songs for his debut EP, ‘C.P.’



“They were made fresh during the mandatory quarantine… six beautiful songs,” he said.



The new EP has songs like ‘Find Me’, ‘Maria’, ‘How Did You’, ‘Midoh Blues’, ‘Hot Pursuit’, and ‘TikTok (Available)’.



All six songs have sweet melodies and meaningful inspirations behind them making them quintessential.



According to Camidoh, he had a good time writing the songs while enjoying three-square meals everyday coupled with long hours of sleeping when he had to be quarantined.



He added: “I didn’t want to leave the mandatory self quarantine” and he would relive the experience if he could as it has been a blessing to him.

