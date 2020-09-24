Coronavirus fight: 'Akufo-Addo has done 'amazingly, extremely well' – Shasha Marley

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghanaian reggae musician Shasha Marley has commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



According to Shasha Marley, comparing what pertains in other countries, the managers of the coronavirus in Ghana have done “a great job to bring down these numbers.”



Speaking on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, the ‘Maata’ hitmaker said: “I’ve been monitoring what's going on in America and other countries.



“Ghana has done extremely well and for that matter, I must congratulate whoever is in place making sure these numbers are controlled.



“They've done amazingly well,” Shasha Marley commended.



He also said after taking a break from mainstream music in 2010, he recently released a single titled, ‘Tha Dawn’, a single off the album, ‘Call to Duty’.



Shasha Marley disclosed that his latest release is borne out of a project initiated by some Hawaiian COVID-19 frontline workers who decided to put together a music album to raise some money for the frontliners there.



The album features eleven musicians from eleven different countries, with Shasha Marley being the only African.



He told show host, Prince Benjamin, that he decided to take a break from music to focus on family.



However, he has been making some money from playing shows.



Shasha Marley further expressed satisfaction with the new crop of musicians in the country.



Citing Kuami Eugene, KiDi and King Promise as examples, he said, “The new breed of musicians are doing really well.”



Shasha Marley hit the music spotlight in 2007 with hits like ‘Maata Family’, ‘So Nyame Mu’ and ‘Twin City Mafia’ among others.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.