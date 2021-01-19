Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Coronavirus can't stop us - Dolphin House Production boss

Ellis Agyei, CEO, Dolphin House Productions

Mr Ellis Agyei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dolphin House Productions (DHP), organisers of the prestigious Ghana Social Media Business and Creative Arts Awards (GSBCA) has assured entertainment lovers that COVID-19 would not affect his outfits' activities lined up for the year.



He was of the strong conviction that though the virus still lurked around, DHP would do it's best to satisfy entertainment lovers while adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



"COVID-19 cannot stop us. Dolphin house entertainment will keep doing it's best to ensure the entertainment industry doesn't suffer needlessly this year, as a result of the is pandemic. We will make sure in everything we do, do will adhere strictly to the safety protocols," he assured.



In an interview recently, Mr Adjei indicated that though the recession last year may have caused some downturns in the number of events held in the country, one thing was certain that “everyone loves a good party so we as event organisers and planners will not let COVID-19 intimidate us anymore.



We will go ahead and hold events while considering the safety of the populace too. We must survive and the musicians who grace our programmes too must survive. This pandemic cannot steal our glory,” he added.



He said situations like selling limited tickets to encourage social distancing caused his outfit a major loss, adding that despite the low number of tickets that were sold, part of the monies were also used to buy sanitisers, veronica buckets and other items needed to be used by patrons of the events his outfit organised to ensure the COVID-19 protocols were observed.



According to him, DHP remained optimistic of recovering all the loss made last year by ensuring they increased their digital presence satisfactorily, especially social media presence.



“It is possible to make huge sums of money via social media and that is what we will also not ignore. We put the interest of our fans first so whether lockdown or no lockdown, nothing will prevent us from following our plans for the year,” Mr Adjei said.



Touching on the need for more support from the government through the Ghana Tourism Authority, he said this was not the time for authorities to prevent certain persons from holding their events, adding that he was saddened by the turn out of events when the movie of multiple award-winning actress and filmmaker, Kafui Danku’s movie titled ‘Freedom and Justice’ was stopped from being premiered last month after tickets had been sold.



He described the situation as discouraging considering how badly the entertainment industry had been affected by the pandemic.



The DHP boss further revealed that his outfit was planning an exquisite event come February and urged entertainment lovers to keep their fingers crossed for it.