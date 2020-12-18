Entertainment of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus blocked my international tour – Kofi Jamar

Rapper Kofi Jamar

GADone records signee, Kofi Jamar, has revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic prevented him from playing concerts he was billed on to perform both in Ghana and other African countries.



He admitted that COVID-19 has had a lot of negative impact on artists all of the world and he is no different.



“I should have been in Kenya performing my song with Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones and Nigeria’s Ice Prince because the fans in Nigeria and Kenya are craving to see all three of us on stage.”



In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, December 17, the musician also described his collaboration with Khaligraph Jones and Ice Prince on one song as miraculous.



Even though Jamar lost the Unsung award of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he asserts he was quite above the category because the category is created to highlight unknown artists.



“Even though I was in the category, I think that the organizers of the Awards at a point felt I wasn’t the right person for the award, considering the fact that, in terms of popularity, I was way above all the nominees. I had even done a song with Stonebwoy at the time which was and still massive.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.