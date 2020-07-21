Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: I miss performing on stage - Joyce Blessing

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought so many active engagements to a halt in various spheres of life.



For Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing, what has been taken away from her most, is live performances on stage to a large audience.



Speaking on Accra-based Zylofon FM today 20 July 2020, the ‘Unbreakable’ singer said that she had “missed stage performances” because the usual gigs were not coming due to the COVID-19 restrictions.



She wittily said that she has now been limited to performing in her car or in front of her mirror.



She, however, revealed that she was still going about her studio recording sessions and preparing to release an album soon.



The former Zylofon Music signee has recently been in the news over a misunderstanding between her husband and former manager, Dave Joy.



The misunderstanding caused the talented singer to lose her social media handles, which she is trying to rebuild.



Joyce Blessing is currently promoting her new single, “Y’endanaase”, while going about her activities with a “new management team.”





