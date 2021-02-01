Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Coronavirus: Brides call off, reschedule after ban dashes their 'big day' dreams

The big question that has been on the minds of wedding vendors has been one of whether or not to refund monies paid for their services to clients.

This follows a nationwide ban on weddings due to Coronavirus.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, January 31, reintroduced some restrictions which included a ban on weddings, following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.



The latest development is “bad business”, according to wedding vendors, made up of makeup artists, photographers, MC’s, catering services, wedding planners among others.



One of Ghana’s renowned bridal makeup artists, Regina Duah, CEO of Reggies Makeovers, in an interview with GhanaWeb, revealed that some brides have already called off their planned weddings due to the “sudden ban”.



“This Saturday, I have two brides, one of them called saying that she wants to reschedule and find another date for her wedding. The other client was supposed to do engagement for the Friday and the wedding on a Saturday but now she has called it off… I have to give them a refund because, in this event, it wasn’t their fault,” Regina lamented.



Unlike the restriction on funerals where families can bury their deceased with not more than 25 people in a private service, weddings have entirely been banned.



Regina added that wedding vendors are going to be massively affected by the move, as most of them had begun arrangements for weddings which were expected to come off this very weekend.



“The first restriction was quite different from this one, with that we were limited to 25 people so even though business was slow some people were okay with the 25 guests… we had few clients but with the new ban it is really going to affect business,” she added.