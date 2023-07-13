Copyright office is a complete failure under Yaa Attafua - FOCAP

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has described the copyright office as a complete failure under Yaa Attafua.



This was contained in a press statement released on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



"Today this office is a shadow with no action against piracy which was what put Ghana on the world map with regular action including the establishment of collecting societies that we struggled to establish independently but are all on their knees today," parts of the statement read.



"We can only conclude that the Copyright Office under Madam Yaa Attafah as Acting Administrator for the past 10 years has been a disaster and a complete failure."



The Copyright Office of Ghana is the mandated agency like any ministry arm of government that leads the activities of copyright in the country.



Among others, it advises, coordinates, and facilitates the general copyright ecosystem which includes the work of Collective organisations like Ghamro, ARSOG, and Copy Ghana.



Indeed, the fact is that the existence, operation and regulation of these Societies is upon the expertise, advice and oversight of the Copyright office.



The question however is that what is the state of the Copyright systems and particularly the Collective Management Societies in Ghana today.

Partly the sum of all the issues of the industry, lack of direction, regulation and structure is the failure and abysmal performance of the copyright office.



Against all that we have struggled for, today Music and audiovisual works are freely being used without license due to the incompetence and the lack of vision of Madam Attafuah and the Copyright Office in facilitating the activities of these Societies.



She has been the Acting Copyright Administrator for over 10 years and although she was due for Pension in the year 2020, for some strange reason She continued in the Acting Position under some kind of Contract.



Focap is aware that as of May this year 2023 that contract had ended yet she is still parading in the corridors of the Copyright office.



Once a new Officer, Mr. Boadu has been brought to replace her, we believe it's time She exits with her incompetence and lack of vision for that sector.



It's just right that Madam goes home to rest and play with her grandchildren since She has been lawfully retired.



We would also like to caution her not to go for any assistance from her school friend at the solicitor general for another contract in fact the Copyright Office have had enough of her and it's time She takes her leave.



It's really sad to note that even though she understands everything about these collecting societies, their history and setup, she has woefully supervised their total breakdown.



Again, these Societies have contributed with the deduction of 4% from the blank levy to help her office fight Piracy yet today the streets are full of pirated works with no record of any anti-piracy work. What then is the essence and purpose of the deductions?



It is becoming obvious unless there's contrary proof that the existence and proper functioning of Ghamro, Arsog and Copyghana is a disincentive to the Copyright Office hence her attempt to supervise their demise but Focap will like to urge these Societies to exercise their legal rights and use every legal tool at their disposal to resist any machinations and abuse of power from the Copyright Office in order to restore and solidify the existence of the Collective Management Organisations so as to save the Royalties of the Authors and Publishers of the Creative Works in Ghana.



She has failed and must leave the Copyright Office with immediate effect since she has been officially notified.



Kojo Preko Dankwa

President,FOCAP

0550077040



Enoch Agyepong

Vice President, Research

024 471 2136



Mel Kwesi Davis

Vice President

024 655 0298.