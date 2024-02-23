'Copy copy' caused her disqualification - Vim Lady reacts to Afua Asantewaa's GWR verdict

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has expressed her disappointment over the disqualification of Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon.



Afia Asantewaa, an entrepreneur, sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes in December 2023, hoping to break the record of 105 hours set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



However, her attempt was not approved by Guinness World Records, which announced the decision on its X handle on Friday, February 23, 2024.



Vim Lady, who is a friend and avid supporter of Asantewaa, took to her Facebook page to console her and commend her for her effort.



The broadcaster said that some people copied Asantewaa's idea before her process was concluded, which might have affected her chances of success.



She praised Asantewaa's efforts, stating that the recognition she gained during and after the attempt was adequate.



"Our copy copy is what has caused this. We did not even allow Asantewaa's process to conclude and we were all over copying. Afua, you did your best. The brand you have attained alone is enough," she said.



Meanwhile, social media has been ablaze after the news was made known, with many social media users trolling Afua Asantewaa for her loss while others have expressed their support and commended her efforts.



