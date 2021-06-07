Coping with the stress of a new academic semester

LifeStyle of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: radiouniverseonline.com

A new semester and academic year could be stressful, however here are some tips which could help you manage the stress you may not be able to avoid.



1.Get all the things you would need for the semester



Making the extra effort to prepare for the semester helps set the tone for a productive semester and puts you on the right track towards achieving your goals.



Even if you can’t get everything try to get the most important ones while the others follow along the line.



2. Set goals for the semester



By setting goals for what you want to achieve for the semester, these goals will keep you motivated and allow you to make your study plan accordingly.



When you have goals to strive towards, you become much more accountable to yourself and are more likely to stick to good study habits throughout the semester.



Make sure the goals you set are specific and time-based in order to make them more attainable.



3. Find ways to manage academic stress



Although you need to have a schedule for your academics it shouldn’t be one that would stress you out to lose focus.



Have a schedule that will help you stay focused and motivated when things get tough.



Strategize a few manageable steps that will help you achieve that grade you’ve set for the sem.



For example, allow yourself 1-2 hours a few nights a week to study or catch up on schoolwork just in case you are lagging behind, remember to keep your long-term goal of achieving that A on each exam in mind.



4. Don’t forget to relax, have fun, and chill



All work and no play make Jack a dull boy, don’t let your busy schedule make you go crazy.



It’s important to find some time to give yourself a break; while sleeping is vital, it should not be the only break you have in a day, you can make time to also do something fun and relaxing.



It could be taking advantage of a Friday night or any other weekend to hang out with friends and have some fun to release stress.



Whatever it may be, you obviously need to take some time for yourself in order to help you keep your sanity.



5. Remember to Stay safe and adhere to the safety protocols



Adhering strictly to COVID-19 protocols is one important thing you may not want to forget.



As you already know, wear the mask, wash your hands with soap and water, sanitize as often as you can, and practice social distancing.



You wouldn’t want to go back home and infect your relatives with the disease. That would be so much of a bad news.



Let’s stay safe and make the most of the semester.