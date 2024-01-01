Cook-a-thon: Personalities who showed up to support Chef Failatu on day one

Entertainment of Monday, 1 January 2024

Notable personalities, including politicians and celebrities, have thronged the Modern City Hotel at Tamale in the Northern Region to show their support for Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



Failatu began her cook-a-thon at midnight on January 1, 2024, and plans to cook for more than 120 hours.



On the first day, several celebrities visited the venue to show their support, including Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, also came to support Chef Failatu.



Yaw Dabo, a Ghanaian actor, also showed his support and called for more celebrities to encourage Chef Failatu in her endeavour.



In addition to the celebrities, legislators including Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, and his colleague for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, were there.



They praised Chef Failatu Abdul Razak for her attempt and wished her good luck in her endeavour.



About the competition:



After media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended a few days ago, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.



Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record. An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.





