Cook-a-thon: Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to how Northerners are ‘massively’ supporting Chef Faila

Thursday, 4 January 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has applauded the people in the Northern Region for how they have shown massive support to Chef Faila, who is aiming to break the longest cooking marathon record.



According to her, it is amazing how people who reside in the Northern part of the country unanimously support their own when it comes to competitions or any other representations in the country.



She stated that she is highly impressed with how the people in the Northern Region have rallied their support behind Chef Faila who is striving to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



An X account with the name Fati. Wrote, “If you ever doubted the support Tamale would have given Chef Faila, remember how Fancy Gadam won the most popular song over Patapaa. If there's one thing in this world, it's Northerners supporting their own.”



In response to the tweet, Nana Aba Anamoah agreed with her assertion stating, “This is a fact. When it’s not their own too, they still support with their hearts and souls. I love them.”



Chef Faila has received tremendous support since she began her cook-a-thon attempt with the venue being filled crowd who cheer her on in the course of the contest.



Celebrities such as Yaw Dabo, Kwabena Kwabena, Fancy Gadam and politicians including Haruna Iddrisu and Murtala Mohammed have visited her to show their support.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



