Cook-a-thon: Chef Faila still medically fit to proceed - Medical team

As Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, continues her historic feat, the lead doctor on the medical team assisting her, Dr Danladi Mariam, has said that Chef Faila is still fit and healthy to carry on with her new target of reaching 240 hours.



Speaking to ZionFelix media at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where Chef Faila has been cooking since New Year's Day, Dr Danladi Mariam gave a background to the health checks Chef Faila had to go through before commencing her cook-a-thon attempt.



She further indicated that the constant checks on Chef Faila show that she is still fit and healthy enough to proceed on her current target of reaching 240 hours.



“Before she started the program we assessed her according to different criteria, physically and mentally and we declared her fit and ready to commence.



“We have also been doing all the necessary checks and she is still in good health,” she said.



Under the guidelines of the Guinness World Records Office, Chef Faila is entitled to five-minutes breaks every hour or an accumulated thirty minutes after 6 hours.



Commenting on whether the lack of sleep would be detrimental to her efforts, Dr Danladi Mariam stated that Chef Faila is still in good health due to the proper training and preparations she went through.



“Ideally, the lack of sleep would affect her, but because she underwent training and adequate preparations, she can go without much sleep.



“We also make her go through a few minutes of sleep when during her breaks to gain a little bit of energy,” she stated.



She said that Chef Faila is made to take short naps during breaks to enable her to maintain her energy.



“We are closely observing her, her health and her movements, so far she's doing ok, but the moment we discover she’s faltering, we have to make her stop,” she said.



Dr Danladi Mariam assured the public that the medical team is closely monitoring Chef Faila and would cut short the Cook-a-thon if any issues are noticed.



Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is currently on her 7th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records, such as the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.



