Cook-a-thon: Asantewaa in favour of more people attempting the same GWR challenge

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has said that there is nothing wrong with multiple people from a country attempting the same Guinness World Record category. She spoke to Sammy Brown on Accra 100.5 FM's after-drive programme, Akwaaba.



In Asantewaa's view, seeing as "the slightest thing can disqualify" an aspiring GWR holder, a country's chances are improved when multiple people attempt the same thing.



She added that it is "an opportunity" that does not discriminate and is available to anyone.



"There have been complaints about a lot of people attempting the same challenges, for instance, the cook-a-thon... I mean, it's allowed.



"It can happen that a country can have about 20 people attempting the same challenge. It's an attempt. There's no need to rush. The slightest thing can disqualify you. So I, personally, see it as an opportunity that has opened up to everyone," the entrepreneur and broadcaster argued.



For five days since December 24, 2023, Asantewaa dazzled thousands at the Akwaaba Village, Airport City, Accra, singing numerous Ghanaian songs, including hits from Gospel, Highlife, Hiplife, Afrobeats, and Reggae artistes.



In the end, the wife and mother of three clocked 126 hours and 52 minutes of singing.



For those worried that the London-headquartered Guinness World Records is delaying in issuing an official verdict for her singing marathon, Asantewaa assured Brown it would eventually come.



She asked fans to calculate the waiting days not from when she started but when she finished and turned in the evidence for her attempt.



She worried that hiccups like the power trip during the 2023 attempt could impact the waiting period, even though she had disclosed paying GWR to fast-track their evaluation.



Should Asantewaa receive positive news from GWR, she would have broken incumbent Sunil Waghmare's 105-hour record from 2012.



Since chef Failatu Abdul-Razak's 227-hour cooking marathon in Tamale, from the first to the 10th day of January 2024, several individuals have announced their cook-a-thon. Currently, Chef Smith, who is cooking at the Amadia Shopping Centre, Spintex, Accra, is on a 50-day cooking adventure.