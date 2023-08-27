Controversy erupts as video of Rev. Obofour at exclusive All-Black Party surfaces

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions following the appearance of Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, at the recent Ridge Condos Ghana Exclusive All-Black Party.



The event, held in the Ashanti capital of Kumasi, was organised to celebrate the unveiling of the new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana.



The gathering saw the attendance of various public figures, including Michy, Hajia Bintu, Fella Makafui, and Nana Ama McBrown.



A video circulating on social media captured the controversial pastor's entrance to the party venue, accompanied by his aides.



This unexpected presence has stirred shock among some Ghanaians, prompting questions about why a pastor would attend such an upscale party.



On the other hand, there have been defenders of his attendance, asserting that as long as the event maintained a respectable atmosphere, there should be no issue with Reverend Obofour's participation.





Almighty Rev Obofuor was live at the All Black Party that went down yesterday inside Ridge Condos, Kumasi

