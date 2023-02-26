Controversies do not affect my life - Stephanie Benson

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

UK-based international performer, Stephanie Benson, also known as Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem of Kokobin, has revealed that the controversies surrounding her and what she does on her social media platform do not affect her life in any way.



She made this revelation on Ebitz on LifeStyle TV with host Nana Ama Gyapong.



Stephanie Benson, 55, a mother of five and wife, has always had people questioning her social media platforms, which promote the education of sex to be taught by parents to children and again show her in a semi-naked state most of the time with her husband or alone.



At her age, most people will assume she should be mentoring the young Ghanaian female artists instead of teaching about sex and counseling married women on how to deal with their spouses, but Stephanie Benson has explained that these things people say about her do not affect her at all.



She said: “the thing with me is that controversies do not affect. I don’t get affected by people insulting me or talking bad about me because I don’t know how that has a place in my life.”



She continued: “I have my husband, children and a few people who love me, and what I do is for people, and if they don’t like it they can just scroll down.”



She concluded: “so the controversies about myself and the things I speak about, you can either take it or leave it, either way I will say”.



Stephanie Benson has a clap-back song for all her haters with “Asem Aba,” to wit, there is trouble.