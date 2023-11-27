Confusion as Kuami Eugene and house help part ways

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears that the once beautiful relationship that existed between Kuami Eugene and his house help, Mary, has turned sour, as they two have reportedly gone their separate ways.



A few days ago, Mary in an interview with Der Madking TV, narrated how she no longer works for the Highlife singer, following a misunderstanding that erupted between them.



Recounting what exactly ensued, Mary, who admitted to being the cause of their rift said she was sent on an errand but ended up doing the wrong things.



Mary who resides in Eugene’s house at Pokuase, said Eugene had sent her to deliver a package to someone at Cantonments, but she ended up at Madina and then Nkrumah Circle, due to a slight brain distortion she encountered.



She said all through the trip, she had felt dizzy and instead of heading straight back to Pokuase after delivering the package, she ended up at the wrong places.



Mary said after spending the entire day on that very trip going in circles, Kuami Eugene did not take things lightly with her.



He placed two options before her; either reducing her salary from GH₵600 to GH₵400, or she returns to her mother’s house.



Mary said she chose the first option, but after several thoughts, she finally decided to leave the house.



“When I started, Kuami Eugene paid me 400 cedis every month. Then he was increasing my salary each year by 100 cedis. So, at a point, I was been paid 600 cedis. He sent me to give something to his female friend and I wasted a lot of time on this journey. I really wasted time; I won't lie about it.



"When I got back, he got really furious, he complained that should anything happen to me, Ghanaians would hold him responsible. But in all honesty, I felt dizzy after spending long hours in the traffic that day. I was confused and my brain was distorted. So, I picked a car from Cantonments to Madina and then Circle, instead of going straight to Kuami Eugene’s house.



“When I got home, I explained why I had kept long and he gave me two options. He was furious. He said either I pack my things and leave the house or he’ll reduce my salary to 400 cedis. I chose to stay and took the 400 cedis because I am the breadwinner of my family. But later, I left,” she stated.



Not too long after excerpts of Mary’s interview went viral, Kuami Eugene took to Twitter to throw a subtle jab.



“Nipa bi y3 Cobra,” an Akan language which translates to “Some humans are just like a cobra.”



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Watch the posts below:







EB/BB