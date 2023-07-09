'Conflict of interest' - Reactions as Gov Adeleke nominates daughter as Commissioner in Osun

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 July 2023

On Friday, July 7, the Osun State House of Assembly confirmed the list of 25 commissioner-nominees that Governor Ademola Adeleke had sent to the House for review and approval.



Adewale Egbedun, the Assembly Speaker, revealed the names during the plenary session after receiving a letter from Governor Adeleke confirming the news.



He added that the nominations would be confirmed in accordance with sections 192 (2) and 196(1) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, according to Premium Times.



Adenike Adeleke, the governor's daughter, is one of the candidates Governor Adeleke suggested for the position of commissioner.



Many people responded to the news, with some praising him and others criticizing his decision to nominate his daughter.



robertodavid09: "The double standards in Nigeria is shocking, some people are shouting it’s good bla bla bla, but if it was Seyi Tinubu appointed by his father, we all know it will be a different story!"



veekeyzofficial: "Conflict of interest. I love this Governor but this is wrong and should not be allowed"



daderinokun: "When you become a governor, appoint your enemy."



leo_oianefo: "Nigeria government is a family business of friends and well wishers. From presidency down to local government chairman. Democracy in Nigeria is a government of the elites, by the elites, and for the elites"



tiredlagosian: "She’s very educated and at least a lot more level headed than the clout seeking ones."



hero_jooshua: "I want the same positive energy when Tinubu appoints Seyi Tinubu cause Nigerians like Alabosi"