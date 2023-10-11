Confirmed: Chioma and Davido welcome twins

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

It has finally been confirmed that Chioma and Davido have welcomed twins!



The couple lost their only child, Ifeanyi, in November 2022 to a drowning incident at their Banana Island, Lagos residence.



They welcomed their bundles of joy on Monday, October 9, 2023.



An inside source revealed that the babies arrived in the evening at 9 p.m.



They are a boy and a girl.



Even though either of the couple have yet to officially post the news, Ovie, a close associate, also confirmed the report in a post on his official X page.



