Confidence Haugen's father is the only surviving bodyguard of Kwame Nkrumah

Confidence Haugen recently stirred emotions at a durbar ground for the inauguration of the Anglo Governing Council of Elders in Tegbi, Volta Region.



In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, the former Big Brother Africa star was seen clad in traditional blue fabric, deeply engrossed in a conversation with her father, while gently touching his face.



The heartwarming scene caught the attention of onlookers, who paused to watch the businesswoman share a heartfelt chat with her father.



It was later revealed that Confidence Haugen's father is a retired major and the only surviving bodyguard of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Confidence Haugen's display of affection towards her father has won the hearts of many Ghanaians.



Her love and respect for her father, who played a significant role in the history of Ghana, has been praised by many, with some commending her for being a good daughter.



Her actions have demonstrated that irrespective of our social status or accomplishments, the family remains an essential aspect of our lives, and we should always cherish and show gratitude to our loved ones.





