Condolences pour in as D'Black announces death of brother

Ghanaian musician and CEO of Black Avenue Music, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, widely known as D'Black, has shared the heartbreaking news of his brother's passing.



In a somber announcement on his X (formerly twitter) handle, he wrote, "Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon."



D'Black, born to a Ghanaian mother, Adeline Boateng, and a father of half-Ghanaian and half-English descent, John Derek Blackmore, comes from a large family of nine siblings. Among the known siblings are Pamela Blackmore, Anthony Blackmore, George Blackmore, and Stanley Blackmore.



As of now, the identity and cause of the late sibling's passing have not been disclosed.



However, an outpouring of condolences and heartfelt sympathies has flooded in from well-wishers and fans, offering their support and comfort during this difficult time.





