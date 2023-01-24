You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 24Article 1700807

Music of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: james k. attaglo wilson

Concert at the Cove: World Music artist Ras Minano to perform live

Afro-Reggae/Afrobeats and World Music artist, Ras Ekow Minano Afro-Reggae/Afrobeats and World Music artist, Ras Ekow Minano

After a three-year pause and an exciting makeover, 'Concert at the Cove' returns on Saturday, February 4 at Heron Way Reserve, Hallett Cove in Adelaide, South Australia.

Appearing on stage to take the audience on a journey through sound and kick off their shoes with quality music on the lawn is South Australian-based Ghanaian musician - Ras Ekow Minano & the Hope of Africa Band.

Born in Accra, Ras Minano is an accomplished Reggae, Afro-Reggae/Afrobeats and World Music artist who has achieved international recognition having won the WAM Reggae/World Music Song of the Year Award in 2020 and 2021.

His Band, The Hope of Africa Adelaide, is a collective of awesome and very talented Adelaide-based musicians who always bring World Music on every stage they mount.

This event isn’t just for grown-ups! Concert at the Cove will also feature entertainment for little ones as well in the form of face painting, Dig a Dino, and Plai Space!

