Communication Students’ Awards 2021 full nominee list

Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021
Source: Bright Philip Donkor
The organizers of the Communication Students Awards have announced the full list of nominees for the 2nd Edition of the Communication Student Awards.
Communication Students Awards is a top-notch communication awards program developed by Sky Infinity to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students nationwide.
The awards will recognize the hard work and dedication of students within the communication fraternity in Ghana. This award seeks to target communication students in the field of journalism, public relations, music, movies, art and anyone in the communication field.
The awards promise to serve as a springboard for many students who aspire to reach higher heights with their efforts, works and contributions in the communication industry in Africa, serving as a national platform to recognize the great works of Communication Students particularly in Ghana.
Stakeholders and students who have been nominated for this year’s edition are encouraged to vote by Dialing *447*993# OR visit www.vote.amazingsystem.com.
The Full List of nominees below:
INITIATIVES
Student Production House of The Year
1. Infinity Pictures
2. NQM Production
3. Lawkay Production
Best Student Marketing Company
1. Tonykiss Honey
2. Tetmat limited Compnay
3. Betty T Ventures
Best Campus Radio of the Year
1. Radio Univers 105.7FM
2. Radio GIJ - 97.7 FM
3. Pentvars Radio 96.1 fm
Best Student Online Portal
1. OK News
2. Knust Live
3. Mensah’s Catalog
4. Pataapa.com
5. Zonethree6.tv
6. Bisatvonline
7. Angel Gh Blog
8. Campus Info Gh
ACTS
Best Video Editor
1. Palmer Nii Amu Sarkodee
2. Prince Kwadwo Enti
3. Nanah Qwameh
Best Graphic Designer
1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu
2. Mensah Maxwell
3. Adjetey Kai Priscilla
4. Aboagye Michael
5. Prince Kwadwo Enti
Best Photography
1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu
2. Reuben Quansah
3. Daniel Ofori Anim
4. Tibu Joseph Mawuli
5. Aboagye Michael
6. Theophilus Afotey
7. Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong (Obis Photography)
Best Student Artist/Painter,/b>
1. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi
2. Mavis Drorvu
Best Student Model (Male)
1. Agyapong Joseph
2. Hamza Kamal
3. Kumi Addo Trovel
Best Student Model (Female)
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda)
3. Esther Mensah Brown
4. Beatrice Aidoo
Best Student Fashionista (Male)
1. Agyapong Joseph
2. Kumi Addo Trovel
Best Student Fashionista (Female)
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi
Best Student Poet
1. Semereka Anthony
2. MyzAyi Yunus
3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws
4. Mensah Maxwell
5. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
6. Hajaratu Issah
Student DJ of the Year
1. Jayma Cudjoe
2. DJ kiss
Student Make-up Artist of the year
1. Martha Afful
2. Dorcas Adeetuk
3. Ruth Bentum-Micah
MUSIC AND MOVIES
Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie)
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
3. Nanah Qwameh
4. Chapterz
5. John Walker
Best Student Director (Music/ Movie)
1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael
2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
3. Nanah Qwameh
4. Michael Larbi Darko
Best Student Producer (Music/ Movie)
1. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
2. Nanah Qwameh
Best Student in Music
1. YPa
2. Bola Jnr
3. Darko Abigail Agyeibea
4. Chapterz
5. Khatunsnow
6. John Walker
7. Joshua Mikado
8. Kojo Phuse
Best Student Actor
1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael
2. Nanah Qwameh
3. Bernard Owusu
4. Khatunsnow
5. John Walker
Best Student Actress
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
3. Narh Millicent
JOURNALISM
Best Student in Print Journalism
1. Prince Fiifi Yorke
2. Ophelia Twum
3. Eric Murphy Asare
4. Efo Korku Mawutor
Best Student in Radio
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Stephen Bernard Donkor
3. Osariemen Agbontaen
4. Opoku Joseph
5. Eric Murphy Asare
6. Daniel Geraldo
7. Chris Appiah-Badu
8. Bedi Prince Sellasie
9. Agyei Francis
10. Ohene Isaac
11. Abrantie Kwesi
12. John Walker
Best Student in Television
1. Stephen Bernard Donkor
2. Eric Murphy Asare
3. Buckman Baah Grace
4. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
5. Job Laboja
6. Abrantie Kwesi
7. Michael Kofi Oduro
Best Student in Online Journalism
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Stephen Bernard Donkor
3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
4. Lexis Will
5. Daniel Geraldo
6. Chris Appiah-Badu
7. Prince Opoku Dogbey
8. Abubakari Sadiq
9. Ohene Isaac
10. Odoom Lawrence
11. Bismark Owusu Ansah
12. Aboagye Michael
13. Kofi Tutu
Best Student Blogger
1. Yankey Thomas Bentum
2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
3. Mensah Maxwell
4. Lexis Will
5. Emmanuel Donkor
6. Yempe Dede
7. Daniel Geraldo
8. Prince Opoku Dogbey
9. Sikaofficial
10. Ohene Isaac
11. Joseph Dumolga
12. Aboagye Michael
13. Nanah Qwameh
14. Frank Oteng
15. Kofi Tutu
16. John Walker
Student TV host Of the Year
1. Stephen Bernard Donkor
2. Eric Murphy Asare
3. Buckman Baah Grace
4. Abubakari Sadiq
5. Abrantie Kwesi
6. Khatunsnow
7. Michael Kofi Oduro
8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi
Student Radio host Of the Year
1. Stephen Bernard Donkor
2. Osariemen Agbontaen
3. Opoku Joseph
4. Daniel Geraldo
5. Chris Appiah-Badu
6. Agyei Francis
7. Esther Mensah Brown
8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi
Best Student Showbiz Presenter
1. Godwin Borngreat Logah
2. Daniel Geraldo
3. Ohene Isaac
4. Opoku Joseph
5. Abrantie Kwesi
6. Kumi Addo Trovel
Best News Presenter
1. Osariemen Agbontaen
2. Buckman Baah Grace
3. Opoku Joseph
4. Esther Mensah Brown
5. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi
Best Student Sports Presenter
1. Bedi Prince Sellasie
2. Acheampong Frank
3. Joel Eshun
4. Michael Kofi Oduro
Best Columnist of the year
1. Bright Philip Donkor
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
Best Student Documentary
1. Abubakari Sadiq
2. Chris Appiah-Badu
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Best Student in PR
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
Student Social Media Influencer
1. Semereka Anthony
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
3. Lexis Will
4. Daniel Geraldo
5. Abrantie Kofi
6. Sikaofficial
7. Ohene Isaac
8. Frank Oteng
9. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
10. Kofi Tutu
Student Author
1. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
2. Gyimah Kharismah
Student Brand Ambassador of the Year
1. Nana Addo Fredrick
2. MyzAyi Yunus
3. Chris Appiah-Badu
4. Abbey Bright
Best Student in Web and Print Designing
1. Mensah Maxwell
2. Lexis Will
Best Student MC
1. Godwin Borngreat Logah
2. Chris Appiah-Badu
3. Abigail Cobbinah
4. Efo Korku Mawutor
5. Nanah Qwameh
6. Abrantie Kwesi
Best union student PRO
1. Samuel Osene-Akwah
2. Nana Addo Fredrick
Best Students Activist
1. Samuel Osene-Akwah
2. Chris Appiah-Badu
3. Abigail Cobbinah
4. Edward Mortey
Best Student Political Communicator
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
3. Nuhu Mohammed
4. Attah Owusu Seth Jeremiah
5. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
6. Edward Mortey
Best Students Communicator of the year
1. Samuel Osene-Akwah
2. Nuhu Mohammed
3. Nana Darkoa
4. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws
5. Chris Appiah-Badu
6. Ohene Isaac
7. Efo Korku Mawutor
8. Zulikifil Kubaja mohammed
9. Edward Mortey
Advertising student of the year (Radio/Tv/Print)
1. Mensah Maxwell
2. Daniel Geraldo
3. Buckman Baah Grace
4. Betty Tutuwaa
5. Kofi Tutu
COVID 19
Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting
1. Ohene Isaac
2. Job Laboja
3. Yankey Thomas Bentum
4. Kofi Tutu
5. Nuhu Mohammed
6. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi
Student COVID 19 Online news
1. Nana Addo FredrickNUHU MOHAMMED
2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws
4. Bright Philip Donkor
5. Ohene Isaac
6. Aboagye Michael
Students COVID 19 Radio News
1. Bedi Prince Sellasie
2. Ohene Isaac