Communication Students’ Awards 2021 full nominee list

The organizers of the Communication Students Awards have announced the full list of nominees

The organizers of the Communication Students Awards have announced the full list of nominees for the 2nd Edition of the Communication Student Awards.



Communication Students Awards is a top-notch communication awards program developed by Sky Infinity to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students nationwide.



The awards will recognize the hard work and dedication of students within the communication fraternity in Ghana. This award seeks to target communication students in the field of journalism, public relations, music, movies, art and anyone in the communication field.



The awards promise to serve as a springboard for many students who aspire to reach higher heights with their efforts, works and contributions in the communication industry in Africa, serving as a national platform to recognize the great works of Communication Students particularly in Ghana.



Stakeholders and students who have been nominated for this year’s edition are encouraged to vote by Dialing *447*993# OR visit www.vote.amazingsystem.com.

The Full List of nominees below:



INITIATIVES



Student Production House of The Year

1. Infinity Pictures

2. NQM Production

3. Lawkay Production



Best Student Marketing Company

1. Tonykiss Honey

2. Tetmat limited Compnay

3. Betty T Ventures



Best Campus Radio of the Year



1. Radio Univers 105.7FM

2. Radio GIJ - 97.7 FM

3. Pentvars Radio 96.1 fm



Best Student Online Portal

1. OK News

2. Knust Live

3. Mensah’s Catalog

4. Pataapa.com

5. Zonethree6.tv

6. Bisatvonline

7. Angel Gh Blog

8. Campus Info Gh



ACTS



Best Video Editor

1. Palmer Nii Amu Sarkodee

2. Prince Kwadwo Enti

3. Nanah Qwameh



Best Graphic Designer

1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu

2. Mensah Maxwell

3. Adjetey Kai Priscilla

4. Aboagye Michael

5. Prince Kwadwo Enti



Best Photography

1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu

2. Reuben Quansah

3. Daniel Ofori Anim

4. Tibu Joseph Mawuli

5. Aboagye Michael

6. Theophilus Afotey

7. Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong (Obis Photography)



Best Student Artist/Painter,/b>

1. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi

2. Mavis Drorvu



Best Student Model (Male)

1. Agyapong Joseph

2. Hamza Kamal

3. Kumi Addo Trovel



Best Student Model (Female)

1. MyzAyi Yunus

2. Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda)

3. Esther Mensah Brown

4. Beatrice Aidoo



Best Student Fashionista (Male)

1. Agyapong Joseph

2. Kumi Addo Trovel



Best Student Fashionista (Female)

1. MyzAyi Yunus

2. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi



Best Student Poet

1. Semereka Anthony

2. MyzAyi Yunus

3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

4. Mensah Maxwell

5. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago

6. Hajaratu Issah



Student DJ of the Year

1. Jayma Cudjoe

2. DJ kiss



Student Make-up Artist of the year

1. Martha Afful

2. Dorcas Adeetuk

3. Ruth Bentum-Micah



MUSIC AND MOVIES



Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie)

1. MyzAyi Yunus

2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

3. Nanah Qwameh

4. Chapterz

5. John Walker



Best Student Director (Music/ Movie)

1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael

2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

3. Nanah Qwameh

4. Michael Larbi Darko



Best Student Producer (Music/ Movie)

1. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

2. Nanah Qwameh



Best Student in Music

1. YPa

2. Bola Jnr

3. Darko Abigail Agyeibea

4. Chapterz

5. Khatunsnow

6. John Walker

7. Joshua Mikado

8. Kojo Phuse



Best Student Actor

1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael

2. Nanah Qwameh

3. Bernard Owusu

4. Khatunsnow

5. John Walker



Best Student Actress

1. MyzAyi Yunus

2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

3. Narh Millicent



JOURNALISM



Best Student in Print Journalism

1. Prince Fiifi Yorke

2. Ophelia Twum

3. Eric Murphy Asare

4. Efo Korku Mawutor



Best Student in Radio

1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

2. Stephen Bernard Donkor

3. Osariemen Agbontaen

4. Opoku Joseph

5. Eric Murphy Asare

6. Daniel Geraldo

7. Chris Appiah-Badu

8. Bedi Prince Sellasie

9. Agyei Francis

10. Ohene Isaac

11. Abrantie Kwesi

12. John Walker



Best Student in Television

1. Stephen Bernard Donkor

2. Eric Murphy Asare

3. Buckman Baah Grace

4. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

5. Job Laboja

6. Abrantie Kwesi

7. Michael Kofi Oduro



Best Student in Online Journalism

1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

2. Stephen Bernard Donkor

3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

4. Lexis Will

5. Daniel Geraldo

6. Chris Appiah-Badu

7. Prince Opoku Dogbey

8. Abubakari Sadiq

9. Ohene Isaac

10. Odoom Lawrence

11. Bismark Owusu Ansah

12. Aboagye Michael

13. Kofi Tutu



Best Student Blogger

1. Yankey Thomas Bentum

2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

3. Mensah Maxwell

4. Lexis Will

5. Emmanuel Donkor

6. Yempe Dede

7. Daniel Geraldo

8. Prince Opoku Dogbey

9. Sikaofficial

10. Ohene Isaac

11. Joseph Dumolga

12. Aboagye Michael

13. Nanah Qwameh

14. Frank Oteng

15. Kofi Tutu

16. John Walker



Student TV host Of the Year

1. Stephen Bernard Donkor

2. Eric Murphy Asare

3. Buckman Baah Grace

4. Abubakari Sadiq

5. Abrantie Kwesi

6. Khatunsnow

7. Michael Kofi Oduro

8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Student Radio host Of the Year

1. Stephen Bernard Donkor

2. Osariemen Agbontaen

3. Opoku Joseph

4. Daniel Geraldo

5. Chris Appiah-Badu

6. Agyei Francis

7. Esther Mensah Brown

8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Best Student Showbiz Presenter

1. Godwin Borngreat Logah

2. Daniel Geraldo

3. Ohene Isaac

4. Opoku Joseph

5. Abrantie Kwesi

6. Kumi Addo Trovel



Best News Presenter

1. Osariemen Agbontaen

2. Buckman Baah Grace

3. Opoku Joseph

4. Esther Mensah Brown

5. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Best Student Sports Presenter

1. Bedi Prince Sellasie

2. Acheampong Frank

3. Joel Eshun

4. Michael Kofi Oduro



Best Columnist of the year

1. Bright Philip Donkor

2. Samuel Osene-Akwah



Best Student Documentary

1. Abubakari Sadiq

2. Chris Appiah-Badu



PUBLIC RELATIONS



Best Student in PR

1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

2. Samuel Osene-Akwah

3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah



Student Social Media Influencer

1. Semereka Anthony

2. Samuel Osene-Akwah

3. Lexis Will

4. Daniel Geraldo

5. Abrantie Kofi

6. Sikaofficial

7. Ohene Isaac

8. Frank Oteng

9. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

10. Kofi Tutu



Student Author

1. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago

2. Gyimah Kharismah



Student Brand Ambassador of the Year

1. Nana Addo Fredrick

2. MyzAyi Yunus

3. Chris Appiah-Badu

4. Abbey Bright



Best Student in Web and Print Designing

1. Mensah Maxwell

2. Lexis Will



Best Student MC

1. Godwin Borngreat Logah

2. Chris Appiah-Badu

3. Abigail Cobbinah

4. Efo Korku Mawutor

5. Nanah Qwameh

6. Abrantie Kwesi



Best union student PRO

1. Samuel Osene-Akwah

2. Nana Addo Fredrick



Best Students Activist

1. Samuel Osene-Akwah

2. Chris Appiah-Badu

3. Abigail Cobbinah

4. Edward Mortey



Best Student Political Communicator

1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

2. Samuel Osene-Akwah

3. Nuhu Mohammed

4. Attah Owusu Seth Jeremiah

5. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

6. Edward Mortey



Best Students Communicator of the year

1. Samuel Osene-Akwah

2. Nuhu Mohammed

3. Nana Darkoa

4. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

5. Chris Appiah-Badu

6. Ohene Isaac

7. Efo Korku Mawutor

8. Zulikifil Kubaja mohammed

9. Edward Mortey



Advertising student of the year (Radio/Tv/Print)

1. Mensah Maxwell

2. Daniel Geraldo

3. Buckman Baah Grace

4. Betty Tutuwaa

5. Kofi Tutu



COVID 19



Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting

1. Ohene Isaac

2. Job Laboja

3. Yankey Thomas Bentum

4. Kofi Tutu

5. Nuhu Mohammed

6. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Student COVID 19 Online news

1. Nana Addo FredrickNUHU MOHAMMED

2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

4. Bright Philip Donkor

5. Ohene Isaac

6. Aboagye Michael



Students COVID 19 Radio News

1. Bedi Prince Sellasie

2. Ohene Isaac



