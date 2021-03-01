You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 01Article 1192795

Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Bright Philip Donkor

Communication Students’ Awards 2021 full nominee list

The organizers of the Communication Students Awards have announced the full list of nominees for the 2nd Edition of the Communication Student Awards.

Communication Students Awards is a top-notch communication awards program developed by Sky Infinity to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students nationwide.

The awards will recognize the hard work and dedication of students within the communication fraternity in Ghana. This award seeks to target communication students in the field of journalism, public relations, music, movies, art and anyone in the communication field.

The awards promise to serve as a springboard for many students who aspire to reach higher heights with their efforts, works and contributions in the communication industry in Africa, serving as a national platform to recognize the great works of Communication Students particularly in Ghana.

Stakeholders and students who have been nominated for this year’s edition are encouraged to vote by Dialing *447*993# OR visit www.vote.amazingsystem.com.
The Full List of nominees below:

INITIATIVES

Student Production House of The Year
1. Infinity Pictures
2. NQM Production
3. Lawkay Production

Best Student Marketing Company
1. Tonykiss Honey
2. Tetmat limited Compnay
3. Betty T Ventures

Best Campus Radio of the Year

1. Radio Univers 105.7FM
2. Radio GIJ - 97.7 FM
3. Pentvars Radio 96.1 fm

Best Student Online Portal
1. OK News
2. Knust Live
3. Mensah’s Catalog
4. Pataapa.com
5. Zonethree6.tv
6. Bisatvonline
7. Angel Gh Blog
8. Campus Info Gh

ACTS

Best Video Editor
1. Palmer Nii Amu Sarkodee
2. Prince Kwadwo Enti
3. Nanah Qwameh

Best Graphic Designer
1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu
2. Mensah Maxwell
3. Adjetey Kai Priscilla
4. Aboagye Michael
5. Prince Kwadwo Enti

Best Photography
1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu
2. Reuben Quansah
3. Daniel Ofori Anim
4. Tibu Joseph Mawuli
5. Aboagye Michael
6. Theophilus Afotey
7. Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong (Obis Photography)

Best Student Artist/Painter,/b>
1. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi
2. Mavis Drorvu

Best Student Model (Male)
1. Agyapong Joseph
2. Hamza Kamal
3. Kumi Addo Trovel

Best Student Model (Female)
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda)
3. Esther Mensah Brown
4. Beatrice Aidoo

Best Student Fashionista (Male)
1. Agyapong Joseph
2. Kumi Addo Trovel

Best Student Fashionista (Female)
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi

Best Student Poet
1. Semereka Anthony
2. MyzAyi Yunus
3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws
4. Mensah Maxwell
5. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
6. Hajaratu Issah

Student DJ of the Year
1. Jayma Cudjoe
2. DJ kiss

Student Make-up Artist of the year
1. Martha Afful
2. Dorcas Adeetuk
3. Ruth Bentum-Micah

MUSIC AND MOVIES

Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie)
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
3. Nanah Qwameh
4. Chapterz
5. John Walker

Best Student Director (Music/ Movie)
1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael
2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
3. Nanah Qwameh
4. Michael Larbi Darko

Best Student Producer (Music/ Movie)
1. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
2. Nanah Qwameh

Best Student in Music
1. YPa
2. Bola Jnr
3. Darko Abigail Agyeibea
4. Chapterz
5. Khatunsnow
6. John Walker
7. Joshua Mikado
8. Kojo Phuse

Best Student Actor
1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael
2. Nanah Qwameh
3. Bernard Owusu
4. Khatunsnow
5. John Walker

Best Student Actress
1. MyzAyi Yunus
2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
3. Narh Millicent

JOURNALISM

Best Student in Print Journalism
1. Prince Fiifi Yorke
2. Ophelia Twum
3. Eric Murphy Asare
4. Efo Korku Mawutor

Best Student in Radio
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Stephen Bernard Donkor
3. Osariemen Agbontaen
4. Opoku Joseph
5. Eric Murphy Asare
6. Daniel Geraldo
7. Chris Appiah-Badu
8. Bedi Prince Sellasie
9. Agyei Francis
10. Ohene Isaac
11. Abrantie Kwesi
12. John Walker

Best Student in Television
1. Stephen Bernard Donkor
2. Eric Murphy Asare
3. Buckman Baah Grace
4. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey
5. Job Laboja
6. Abrantie Kwesi
7. Michael Kofi Oduro

Best Student in Online Journalism
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Stephen Bernard Donkor
3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
4. Lexis Will
5. Daniel Geraldo
6. Chris Appiah-Badu
7. Prince Opoku Dogbey
8. Abubakari Sadiq
9. Ohene Isaac
10. Odoom Lawrence
11. Bismark Owusu Ansah
12. Aboagye Michael
13. Kofi Tutu

Best Student Blogger
1. Yankey Thomas Bentum
2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
3. Mensah Maxwell
4. Lexis Will
5. Emmanuel Donkor
6. Yempe Dede
7. Daniel Geraldo
8. Prince Opoku Dogbey
9. Sikaofficial
10. Ohene Isaac
11. Joseph Dumolga
12. Aboagye Michael
13. Nanah Qwameh
14. Frank Oteng
15. Kofi Tutu
16. John Walker

Student TV host Of the Year
1. Stephen Bernard Donkor
2. Eric Murphy Asare
3. Buckman Baah Grace
4. Abubakari Sadiq
5. Abrantie Kwesi
6. Khatunsnow
7. Michael Kofi Oduro
8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi

Student Radio host Of the Year
1. Stephen Bernard Donkor
2. Osariemen Agbontaen
3. Opoku Joseph
4. Daniel Geraldo
5. Chris Appiah-Badu
6. Agyei Francis
7. Esther Mensah Brown
8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi

Best Student Showbiz Presenter
1. Godwin Borngreat Logah
2. Daniel Geraldo
3. Ohene Isaac
4. Opoku Joseph
5. Abrantie Kwesi
6. Kumi Addo Trovel

Best News Presenter
1. Osariemen Agbontaen
2. Buckman Baah Grace
3. Opoku Joseph
4. Esther Mensah Brown
5. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi

Best Student Sports Presenter
1. Bedi Prince Sellasie
2. Acheampong Frank
3. Joel Eshun
4. Michael Kofi Oduro

Best Columnist of the year
1. Bright Philip Donkor
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah

Best Student Documentary
1. Abubakari Sadiq
2. Chris Appiah-Badu

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Best Student in PR
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

Student Social Media Influencer
1. Semereka Anthony
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
3. Lexis Will
4. Daniel Geraldo
5. Abrantie Kofi
6. Sikaofficial
7. Ohene Isaac
8. Frank Oteng
9. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
10. Kofi Tutu

Student Author
1. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
2. Gyimah Kharismah

Student Brand Ambassador of the Year
1. Nana Addo Fredrick
2. MyzAyi Yunus
3. Chris Appiah-Badu
4. Abbey Bright

Best Student in Web and Print Designing
1. Mensah Maxwell
2. Lexis Will

Best Student MC
1. Godwin Borngreat Logah
2. Chris Appiah-Badu
3. Abigail Cobbinah
4. Efo Korku Mawutor
5. Nanah Qwameh
6. Abrantie Kwesi

Best union student PRO
1. Samuel Osene-Akwah
2. Nana Addo Fredrick

Best Students Activist
1. Samuel Osene-Akwah
2. Chris Appiah-Badu
3. Abigail Cobbinah
4. Edward Mortey

Best Student Political Communicator
1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed
2. Samuel Osene-Akwah
3. Nuhu Mohammed
4. Attah Owusu Seth Jeremiah
5. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
6. Edward Mortey

Best Students Communicator of the year
1. Samuel Osene-Akwah
2. Nuhu Mohammed
3. Nana Darkoa
4. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws
5. Chris Appiah-Badu
6. Ohene Isaac
7. Efo Korku Mawutor
8. Zulikifil Kubaja mohammed
9. Edward Mortey

Advertising student of the year (Radio/Tv/Print)
1. Mensah Maxwell
2. Daniel Geraldo
3. Buckman Baah Grace
4. Betty Tutuwaa
5. Kofi Tutu

COVID 19

Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting
1. Ohene Isaac
2. Job Laboja
3. Yankey Thomas Bentum
4. Kofi Tutu
5. Nuhu Mohammed
6. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi

Student COVID 19 Online news
1. Nana Addo FredrickNUHU MOHAMMED
2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah
3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws
4. Bright Philip Donkor
5. Ohene Isaac
6. Aboagye Michael

Students COVID 19 Radio News
1. Bedi Prince Sellasie
2. Ohene Isaac

