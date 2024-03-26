Commotion as socialite Bobrisky wins 'best dressed female' at an event

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

The entertainment industry has been thrown into a state of confusion after crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was awarded the best-dressed female at the 'Beast Of Two Worlds' (Ajakaju) movie premiere.



The event, which took place on Sunday, March 24, saw Bobrisky wearing a black dress with dark makeup to match while holding a staff.



As part of his award, Bobrisky was also given one million naira.



However, this development has generated reactions on social media, as many are dissatisfied with the organisers for awarding a 'transgender woman' with an award meant for an 'original woman'.



Singer Portable also expressed shock at the turn of events.



He raised concerns over Bobrisky's gender: "Is Bobrisky now a woman? Is she not purely artificial? A man who altered his butt, breast? So all those ladies who acted in the movie weren't deserving of the award you gave to this man? Who gives an award meant for females to a man acting like a woman?" he said.



Actress Toyin Abraham and actress Dayo Amusan, who attended the show, questioned why the organisers would give Bobrisky the award for a female category, knowing he is not an actual female.



Filmmaker Ugezu J. Ugezu questioned the actions of the organisers who awarded Bobrisky in the female category.



He wrote, "So many people have lost it. How can a man win the prize for "The Best Dressed Female"? in an event organised by human beings? Is this sincerely not a slap on the faces of our women, who are working hard every day to be the best themselves? Sometimes, I pause and ponder. Where are we headed in this country?"



Reacting to the numerous callouts, Bobrisky, on his Instagram page, tackled critics over their displeasure.







