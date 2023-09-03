Common sense is bigger than English - LilWin on parliamentary ambition

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has reaffirmed his determination to run as an independent candidate for the parliamentary seat in Afigya Kwabre South.



He believes that common sense and the ability to connect with constituents are more crucial than linguistic fluency, despite his acknowledged difficulty with the English language.



Speaking in an interview with a social media blogger Nkonkonsa, he expressed his readiness to communicate with his constituency in his native language, Twi, and have it translated when necessary.



He emphasized that the value of his ideas and contributions to the community outweighs any potential language barriers.



"I am ever ready to assist the youth of my constituency with job creation…nobody is lazy, but because there are no jobs, that is why the youth have become lazy,” said LilWin.



"Very soon, Afigya Kwabre independent MPs, rich people, and business people have come forward to support my bid. We are ready, and my campaign manager is Kwame Nkrumah Tikesee of Okay FM, so if there is anything you can contact him,” he added.



When questioned about his confidence in securing the parliamentary seat, Lilwin remained steadfast in his optimism. He responded positively, saying, "Yes, I will succeed. Where there is no hope, that is where we get help from."



Addressing concerns about his English proficiency, he drew a parallel with the Chinese president, highlighting that effective communication transcends language barriers.



"Excuse me to say, common sense is bigger than English. We use common sense to speak English, so if I don't understand English, I will speak Twi for it to be translated, like what the Chinese do, especially their president."





