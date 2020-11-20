Entertainment of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Common sense has fled from most persons in these times – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson, Ghanaian actress

Actress Yvonne Nelson says Ghana has got to a point where people in the country do not use their common sense for anything.



According to her, the country has become so tribalistic that people think only according to party lines and nothing else.



To her, the country is now at a worrying point because most people have sold their conscience and will only think along party lines instead of the betterment of the country.



The actress who expressed her worry at the fact that the country continues to see a decline in the use of wisdom said “Is too TRIBAL, until then, enjoy the TRIBALISTIC GHANA, a time when people don’t use common sense but only their party sense. Hopefully, our kids and their kids will love GHANA and not political parties”.



Yvonne Nelson who early this week clarified that the former President of Ghana solved Dumsor before he left power warned the NDC not to take advantage of the explanation she gave to mean that she supports their party because they are no better.



“NDC, listen, stop using me for your sweet headlines. I haven’t campaigned for ANY political party since I was born. My tweet about solving dumsor is exactly what happened when I held my vigil. DUMSOR ENDED two weeks after the vigil. STOP Misquoting me.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.