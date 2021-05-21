Commando was my biggest moneymaker - King Promise

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

King Promise revealed that money-wise 'Commando' was his biggest hit on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb.



Commando had 13 million streams, and the remix had about 9 million streams. King Promise mentioned that even on tour, 'Commando' was the song that drew the crowds to the concerts. He called it his best investment (music) yet!



When asked to choose a favourite song, the singer said that every song is different, and they are all loved by his fans. He said this makes it difficult to choose a favourite, but selfish was quite outstanding in terms of the writing process.



The Selfish hitmaker cited foreign country that his music has dominated in Europe. He said a majority of his audience overseas are from Netherlands, America, UK, France and Nigeria. Last year, King Promise won African Artist of the Year.



King Promised advised artist to take the craft seriously. He asked for more dedication and effort into music. According to the singer, music is a business.



He said, “It is not just having fun. It is a business. People have become billionaires off the music, so it is not just singing. It’s a lot more than just music. Making music is the easy part. The rest is the hard one.”



He said that the business aspect that follows, the marketing and promos are the challenging part. Making sure everyone hears the music is the hard part.



King Promise urged all Ghanaians to support musicians instead of pitting them against each other. Because at the end of the day, the goal is taking Ghana to the world.