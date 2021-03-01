Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

‘Coming 2 America’ actress Akiley Love speaks on her Ghanaian roots

Actress, Akiley Love

‘Coming 2 America’ actress, Akiley Love has disclosed she has Ghanaian roots.



Speaking in a new interview, she shared that she had to fall back on her heritage during her audition for her role in the upcoming American comedy movie.



“My grandpa is actually from Ghana so it was really cool growing up and watching them walk around with this heavy accent. I would just sit down next to my grandma while she was on the phone talking in this different language. I had no idea what she would be saying,” revealed the 12-year old.



“And when my grandpa talks to me I talk back to him in his accent. So I have had so much practice and the fact that I actually got to do that at the auditions was fun. It was fun playing an African princess, and just putting Africa in a positive light and what it really is.”



Love plays the role of Princess Tinashe in ‘Coming 2 America.‘



“It was really fun doing this movie, walking around seeing all the big actors so casually. It was so much fun seeing all the amazing costumes on set,” remarked Love of the movie set to premiere on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.



“It is a hilarious movie and I love watching it and being a part of it. Every single black person who watches it is going walk away feeling good because it shows him or her in a positive way, and it shows that they are really powerful. There is a lot of black excellence on screen.”