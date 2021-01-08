Entertainment of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Comedy is lucrative - OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has disclosed that he has gained opportunities and wealth from plying a trade-in comedy.



The professionally-trained optometrist told Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3FM’s Class Drive show that through his talent, he has been able to buy himself a car, among other needs.



He added that he has also performed before prominent personalities, including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



OB noted that his talent (comedy) got him these opportunities and not his trained profession, optometry.



He said: “I wouldn't say I'm a rich comedian now. Comedy pays. Comedy really pays so I would say that... in fact, not comedy. Talent pays. Talent, when you use it very well, it pays.”



“I bought a car with comedy money. It wasn't optometry money”.



“I've performed to the President. It wasn't because I'm an optometrist,” he added.



OB Amponsah is one of the standup comedians in Ghana making strides in projecting comedy.