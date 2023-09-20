Comedy and Poetry Awards: The next chapter

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: Alexander fifi Abaka

Entering its 4th edition, the Comedy and Poetry Awards begins its journey with a launch of “The Next Chapter”.



“The Next Chapter", is a theme that captures the next face of the scheme, and draws attention to how far the award scheme has come and the achievements it has chalked over the period.



The Comedy and Poetry Awards began in 2020 with a wonderful spectacle amidst glitz and glamour.



Growing from strength to strength, it has had a reputation as one of the most credible award schemes in Africa, celebrating and honoring creativity and the hard work of comedians and poets in Ghana and beyond.



The official launch of “The Next Chapter” of the Comedy and Poetry Awards is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Shades Xperience Lounge in Osu-Oxford Street opposite the Shoprite Mall.



The event promises to be exciting as it is the official unveiling of a journey of the 4th edition of the award scheme.



Speaking to the organizer of the event, Dennis Boateng, he emphasized that the “The Next Chapter” of the Comedy and Poetry Awards is beginning to experience greater things as it opens the way to having a stronger scheme.



Going forward, he entreats all stakeholders of the industry including comedians, poets, media, and all persons to come on board to make it greater.