Comedian discloses why he turned down marriage proposals from 3 actresses

Entertainment of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Famous comedian, Bovi has surprised Nigerians as he spills the reason why he turned down marriage proposals from three popular actresses.



The stand-up comic revealed that three women offered their hands in marriage to him, despite the fact that he was married with kids.



He said the women had walked up to him at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) to state the marriage proposals but he had to turn them down because the offer came with responsibilities.



In a statement which has since drawn reactions, Bovi said,



“Last night @afriff 3 actresses offered me marriage for a year. I turned them down because the offers came with responsibility”.



Reacting to his post, the actress, Sharon Ooja told Bovi to let the three actresses know that she is his wife's personal bodyguard and would be forced to deal with them in the streets.



“Look at my guy. My own friend !!! Tell those actresses I’m Kris body guard I go meet them for streets stay blessed,” she said.



Check out post below



