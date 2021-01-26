Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Comedian Waris rushed to hospital

Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru better known as Comedian Waris has been rushed to the hospital following a health scare.



The popular Ghanaian comedian shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed looking quite gloomy.



Comedian Waris had some drip sticking to his hand as he lay on the hospital bed bare-chested and looking weak as well.



According to the comedian, they were on set filming a project at Mayera when he suddenly felt weak and also felt the need for medical attention.



Some people who were on the set with him then rushed him to the Faase Community Hospital where he was given medical attention.



See photo below:



