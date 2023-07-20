You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 20Article 1808705

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Comedian Waris apologises for controversial 'Birthday Delivery Guy' skit

Sitting in the driver's seat of a car, Comedian Waris has in a social media video issued an apology for using Quick Credit and Investment Microfinance Ltd's brand logo without their permission in a skit which has become controversial.

"So, this video I'm doing is in relation to a video I did a couple of days ago where I used the brand logo of Quick Credit Savings and Loans," said Waris.

He confessed to doing it "without their permission," adding Quick Credit is "not part of the collaboration in any way".

"So I am here to apologise," he noted, indicating that he has also deleted the video from his social media channels "because I realised that it wasn't sitting well with them."

Two days ago, Waris posted a comic skit in which he played a creditor wearing a Quick Credit-branded t-shirt confronting a loan defaulter with a cutlass in hand.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Quick Credit and Investment Microfinance Ltd issued an official statement to "dissociate ourselves from this comedian and his activities". It stated it was "appalled by this misrepresentation" and revealed it had plans to address said misrepresentation "in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana".

Copied in the statement, signed by Rosemary Oye Amaning, the personal assistant to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Quick Credit, were the Ghana Police Service, Bank of Ghana, Africa Legal Associates and Dwumfour and Dwumfour Legal Practitioners.

Meanwhile, videos of Quick Credit attacking their defaulting customers verbally and physically are trending on social media.

